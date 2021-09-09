Editor,
Gov. Gavin Newsom has fought for the working class by pushing for the largest budget in California history, with poverty-targeting initiatives including direct payments to millions of Californians, more money for housing, debt relief, pre-K education and secure access to broadband internet. He’s not perfect, but the alternative is much worse.
This recall is a blatant attack on the civil rights, liberties and policies that are supported by the vast majority of Californians. My future, and the future of other young people in the state is dependent on preventing California from going backwards. To protect the future we’re working toward, please vote “No” in this recall.
Izzy Scotti
Redwood City
