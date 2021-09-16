Editor,
We are faced with a virus that is killing thousands of people and 30% of the population refuses to vaccinate themselves, we have the problem of homelessness that just gets larger and larger, and we have cancer and any number of diseases that don’t have a cure for, and we waste a quarter of a billion dollars playing politics.
This isn’t just wrong, it’s sick. When are we going to wake up and start acting like people who care about each other. When 9/11 hit, people in the United States came together and acted like a unit and stopped fighting among themselves and started caring about each other, politics was put aside. What we are doing now is the complete opposite and it must stop. Take a minute and stop and wonder why it changed and as individuals do something about it, our way of life depends upon it.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
