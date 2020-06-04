Editor,
Can’t San Mateo County’s excellent police forces keep their aggression in check and allow peaceful demonstrations? Our police forces are trained in de-escalation and nonviolent intervention. They should use those skills to assist peaceful demonstrators exercise their First Amendment rights. Instead San Mateo County implements a two-day curfew. What message does that give our residents? “Residents, we don’t trust you.”
Robert Harker
San Mateo
