Editor,
When I heard that former state senator Quentin Kopp was coming back to run against state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, in Senate District 11, I nearly fell out of my chair. The fiasco with the Cow Palace was the final straw that got the old fella all fired up.
There is no greater threat to private property rights in our state than Wiener and his relentless pursuit of rent control, state control of local building policy and his support for major income redistribution. His fingerprints were all over the state’s first volley into rent control with Proposition 10, the regional power grab on local building policies with Senate Bill 50, and now with the redistribution of generational wealth through punitive tax increases with Senate Bill 378.
Defeat will not pause Wiener; he will only come back at every opportunity. However, voters in Senate District 11 have a golden opportunity to show Wiener the door. Back for another whopping fight is Kopp, the best chance to get Wiener out of office.
Kopp is known as a level-headed, common-sense politician as both a supervisor and state senator. He is also known for being a fair but stern judge in San Mateo County.
Wiener has done nothing for you. While taking a taxpayer-funded paycheck, he is trying to take away your city’s right to self-govern, take away your private property rights and take away your family’s nest egg for redistribution as he sees fit.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.