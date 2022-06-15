Editor,
I’m just so frustrated with the issue of gun violence in America. I’m anti-gun like I’m anti-animal meat. It’s a personal choice and I don’t proselytize my way.
If asked, I let people know why I made my choices. I don’t suggest that the Second Amendment be repealed or do I condone those hunting animals for food. All that said, I was just reading that about 150 people were killed in gun violence over the 2021 Fourth of July weekend. That’s just one weekend, 150 lives terminated. 150 groups of family and friends’ lives changed forever — that translates into thousands of people affected, many children.
Why didn’t the Democratic led Congress do something over the last year to stem gun killings? Would some action during that period have prevented the Uvalde massacre? Maybe. President Biden has been working on gun control for 40 years and has accomplished nothing. I just read some of his comments on this topic in the 1985 Congressional Senate record. After Biden’s 40+ years in government, gun violence is worse today than at any time in our country's history.
The president is ineffective on gun control and measures to keep us safe, as is much of Congress. We need change and we need results. We don’t need political propaganda distracting us from the real issues with this country. Americans need to participate, be engaged and elect representatives that will make our country better, not worse. This November is all about change.
Howard Roth
Foster City
