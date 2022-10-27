There is a very simple solution to teacher housing. Pay them more money so they can decide where they want to live. Providing teacher housing is a lopsided benefit. By increasing the pay of all teachers, every teacher benefits and not just the select few.
Dr. Robert Luebke, senior fellow at the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation writes, “Instead of turning school districts into landlords, better options might be to increase teacher salaries and improve zoning and regulations to bring about more housing options.”
In an article recently published in EdWeek, Michael Hickey, the president of United Teachers of Santa Clara put it this way: “Ultimately, if teachers were paid adequately for the value they give society, we wouldn’t have to have programs to subsidize their housing.”
In a recent AP article, Daly City did not solely depend on taxing the residents. They first secured grants and other funding and only came to the taxpayers for the gap. “The district also has a more ambitious plan to lease school property for a 1,200-unit development that would mix retail with market-rate housing and generate revenue to beef up teacher salaries.”
As a former SSFUSD employee, I can tell you teachers don’t cite housing as their day to day frustration. They want more autonomy and better pay.
Let teachers teach, pay them what they deserve, build state of the art schools. Fix the systemic issues that plague our schools first. No on Measure T.
