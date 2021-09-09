Editor,
Newsom should be recalled because he has consistently shown bad judgment.
Examples: Frivolous photos show Newsom posing at the feet of Kimberly Guilfoyle as she modeled formal gowns (September 2004, Harpers).
While the mayor of San Francisco, Newsom had an affair with Ruby Rippey Gibney, his appointments secretary and the wife of his campaign manager. In February 2007 he publicly admitted that he had a drinking problem. He spent eight years in the lieutenant governor’s job and complained about how little there was for him to do. Shouldn’t he have known that before taking the job?
Newsom has used the virus for authority over daily life. On March 17, 2020, he announced he had put the National Guard on alert and martial law could be declared “if we feel the necessity.” The last time martial law was declared was in Hawaii after the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Newsom’s repeated use of “transformative” to describe his own activities is self-congratulatory.
The French Laundry episode was disgusting. No mask, no social distancing, in a luxury restaurant, while those who lost their employment made pickups from food banks.
After vaccines became available, Newsom failed to order teachers to return to the classroom, while Newsom’s children continued in-person attendance at private schools.
Do you want Newsom making decisions about your life? He does not handle authority with good judgment. Do you want him slashing his authority through your life? Soon you’ll be at the food bank too.
Jane James
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.