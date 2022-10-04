I lost my dad seven years ago to suicide. When I think about children and teenagers facing the challenges and pressures that lead them to believe that suicide is the solution, I think about how my dad and others often suffer silently and alone. Meeting someone else who experienced that same grief and loss immediately gave me a sense of comfort and hope. When I learned that my colleague on the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board, Noelia Corzo, lost her older brother to suicide when she was a teenager, I knew that she was someone I could count on to advocate for mental health support in our schools.
Noelia Corzo understands the consequences of not having mental health support when someone urgently needs it. She has led and supported numerous initiatives and strategies that prioritize the health, safety and well-being of students, parents and staff in our school district. These include increasing counselors at our schools, adding social workers to our district, providing trauma informed practice training for employees and districtwide guaranteed counseling services for all students.
Mental health is an important aspect to having a safe, healthy and inclusive county. I know that Noelia will bring that same determination that she brings to our school district by ensuring that everyone has access to the support and services that they need. Please join me and vote for Noelia Corzo for San Mateo County supervisor, District 2.
