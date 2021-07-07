Editor,

Possibly closing Mariners Point Golf Center and building housing is just another bad idea from the city of Foster City (“Foster City considers golf course redevelopment” in the June 21 edition).

Think about this, we are eliminating an area where people go to exercise their bodies and ease their minds doing a sport they really enjoy, something that is very important to the health of people living in this world today.

Although the city says we need more housing, this is a condition they brought upon themselves by inviting more businesses than the area can handle. This is just the opposite of what is needed to maintain the stability of the citizens that are presently living in their city. Mariners Point Golf Center is a great place to exercise and seems to be used to its capacity, why eliminate an area that is being such a benefit to its citizens? The city needs to place the importance of its citizens above its dream of more housing and more money, shame on them. If you were a golfer, you would call this idea a triple bogey

Robert A. Nice

Redwood City

