Editor,
I sat in the Thrive Alliance forum audience, which hosted the San Mateo County supervisor, District 2 candidates.
Editor,
I sat in the Thrive Alliance forum audience, which hosted the San Mateo County supervisor, District 2 candidates.
After Trustee Noelia Corzo said she would make history as the first Latina Supervisor in San Mateo County, the other candidate said he “wanted to correct that,’’ and mentioned the only two former supervisors of color in San Mateo County’s 166-year history as proof. They were “wonderful,” he told the audience, while we scratched our heads, wondering if he thought Rose Jacobs Gibson, the first and only Black woman supervisor who served a decade ago, and Ruben Barrales, the first and only Latino who served in the ’90s, counted as Latina. Or if two supervisors of color in the distant past meant we’re all good now. Oh, the mansplaining of it.
He stood right in front of Trustee Corzo, blocking her from view multiple times. Several women told me it reminded them of that 2016 presidential debate. He went overtime on answers, while the female timekeeper held up the red “Time’s Up” sign and looked to the moderator for help. Oh, the manspreading of it.
Meanwhile, Trustee Corzo kept her composure and shared her lived and professional experience on issues from homelessness to mental health to climate change and others that voters care about.
Luckily, the other candidate couldn’t “correct” her, block her or take up time enough to keep her message from coming through loud and clear. Noelia Corzo is the supervisor we need this #Roevember. And yes, she will make history as the first Latina supervisor.
Jacki Rigoni
Belmont
