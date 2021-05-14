Editor,

Dismayed, but hopeful. During the May 6 “Let’s Talk Housing” Countywide Community Meeting, the idea that Millbrae is “a place in the sun” for all collapsed as presenters clicked through the slides of Millbrae’s Plan. Why is Millbrae’s large new development, which promises to give the area “new identity,” associated with a name most California residents and all Native Americans associate with a colonizing, enslaving oppressor: Serra?

According to the project developer, Mr. Vincent Muzzi, in his March 18, 2015, guest perspective for the San Mateo Daily Journal, Millbrae Serra Station’s name commemorates his parents’ hometown in Italy: Serra San Bruno. Surely there are other ways to celebrate Mr. Muzzi’s family and accomplishments which also honor Millbrae’s inclusive community commitments.

In March 2021, Millbrae was recognized by the National League of Cities with an award for Cultural Diversity. President Kathy Maness stated “NLC is proud to celebrate the City of Millbrae and their commitment to building a welcoming and inclusive community.”

Millbrae, we are accountable. We are obligated. We want to welcome all. Let’s choose a name for the new development that makes us all proud.

Amy Kelly Lauer

Millbrae

