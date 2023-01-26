Regarding the story “San Mateo County aiming to end poverty,” the San Mateo County supervisors suggest a Guaranteed Income program. Have you heard the proverb “give a man a fish and he eats for one day; teach him how to fish and he eats forever?”
The GI program is charity to noncitizens, people who are not allowed to work legally in this country. How can one support themselves if they cannot get a real job?
Instead of GI charity, I suggest creating a path to becoming legal citizens for those who have established themselves here. This would give them the opportunity to raise themselves up with dignity, participate in their communities, vote, and have benefits such as Social Security and Medicare when they’re old.
It doesn’t make sense to give away tax dollars to people who are not allowed to work legally.
Do the right thing, supervisors, and spend money to lobby for a better future for all Americans.
