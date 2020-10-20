Editor,
In response to the article from Oct. 12 on “grand jury findings” in San Mateo Union High School District, over the past three years I’ve worked extensively at Burlingame High School as a substitute teacher; last year I knew about two-thirds of the student body.
At a basketball game several years ago, an unfortunate chant broke out in the heat of the game that was quickly quashed by Principal Belzer, who later apologized for the students’ poor lack of judgement. Another student had his locker vandalized with targeted hate; an incident that was partly aimed at his Jewish identity, but which could have been prevented if they had used a padlock as most others do in the P.E. locker room.
I teach history and understand the significance of targeted hate, the point is we have policies in place to help students protect themselves. The final incident at BHS was an act of vandalism, allegedly, by an adult. How is it an example of the climate at BHS or the fault of BHS that someone snuck onto campus late at night to spread their messages of hate?
The day after this incident, Belzer once again reassured students that this was not aligned with BHS values and that anyone who was feeling distressed by the event could come speak with counselors if they wished.
I never once heard a racist comment while on campus. These students are the nicest kids I’ve ever worked with and the staff are the most welcoming and helpful I’ve seen. It’s an insult to BHS to portray them in such a light based off of anecdotes and limited information.
Jeff Tanguay
San Mateo
