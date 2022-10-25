Reproductive rights are very much on my mind this election cycle and it’s important to me to know where all the candidates stand before I cast my vote, so I emailed the candidates running for Belmont City Council in my district to ask them their views.
Candidate Gina Latimerlo responded immediately to let me know she is pro-choice and supports Proposition 1.
Candidate Michael Craig neither responded to my email nor did he respond to my second attempt at contact via his campaign Facebook page. He was also the only Belmont City Council or mayoral candidate who did not respond to the questionnaire from the group ProChoice San Mateo County. His silence speaks volumes. Belmont women deserve a representative who will fight to protect their reproductive rights. Gina Latimerlo is that person.
Gina is also the most experienced candidate in the race. Her decadelong involvement in the city as the president of the Homeview Neighborhood Association and her service on the Belmont Planning Commission have prepared her to address important issues such as affordable housing, traffic and transit, public safety and climate change.
She knows Belmont and the issues we face, she knows how city government works and she already has strong, established relationships in the community. She will hit the ground running!
Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, San Mateo County Democrats and the San Mateo Daily Journal agree she is the best candidate in the race. Vote for Gina Latimerlo for Belmont City Council, District 1.
