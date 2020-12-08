Editor,
I was chagrined by your recent article (Dec. 4) which referred to the trees scheduled for removal on Sign Hill in South San Francisco as “invasive,” without any reference to their rich history. In fact, they were the result of a planned beautification project by the city of South San Francisco, and the loving and determined efforts of Mr. Alphonse Seubert (1916-2006).
Mr. Seubert, a former World War II prisoner of war and a two-time recipient of the South San Francisco Citizen of the Year award, raised seedings in his backyard, hand-planted them on the hill, and watered hundreds of them, also by hand. This effort was eventually joined by Boy Scouts and inmates. Trails were subsequently built and the popular Seubert Grove was named after him. Indeed, this very paper referred to his efforts in an article titled “Sign Hill Shows Pride in the Past” (Aug. 13, 2018).
While understanding the changing times and unprecedented fire threats, it’s important to accurately record and preserve history and honor the efforts and gifts of those who went before us. Mr. Seubert and the former South San Francisco beautification project deserve no less.
Dora Games
Belmont
