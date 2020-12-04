After a fire burned about 16 acres of South San Francisco’s Sign Hill Oct. 16, city officials decided to remove about 1,500 dead or hazardous trees and make other improvements starting Dec. 7.
The work will give the hill, famous for its large lettering that says “South San Francisco The Industrial City” a new look without the trees that have encroached on it for the past 50 years, according to the city.
The Oct. 16 fire — that started at the hill’s letters — moved west but was contained within a few hours with no injuries or structures lost. The trees and a half mile of trails were damaged and the area has been closed since, according to the city.
The Parks Division has been planning a response to the fire and in the coming weeks significant tree removal and erosion control efforts will be underway on Sign Hill. This near-term work includes the emergency removal of trees, erosion control measures such as the installation of engineered erosion control systems in concentrated flow paths, installation of erosion control fiber rolls or straw waddles, hydro-seeding with native grasses and wildflowers, and temporary drainage inlet protection, according to the city.
The work being performed will help restore Sign Hill to its natural condition as a pristine grassland, while helping mitigate future fire damage. The extent of the tree removals will uncover vast areas of the hill that have been covered by invasive trees for at least 50 years. This work as well as continued future management will help protect rare species found on the hill, as well as make it safer, according to the city.
