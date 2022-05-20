Editor,
On behalf of the 1,650 members of Carpenters Local 217 in San Mateo County and the over 37,000 members of Nor Cal Carpenters Union, spread throughout Northern California from Eureka to Visalia, I am proud to announce that the Carpenters have given their sole endorsement to James Coleman for California’s 21st Assembly District.
The Carpenters have made this important decision because James Coleman truly cares about the working class and he is brave enough to fight for us. This is because he is of the working class. Are homelessness and the environment important issues? Of course, and James will work tirelessly to find solutions to those problems, but when you ask hard working people who are struggling to keep roofs over their heads and provide food for their families to eat, they will tell you about other pressing issues.
These include the crushing, overarching wealth and income gap in the state, the critical shortage of affordable housing, and the lack of Apprenticeship opportunities and health care benefits in the residential construction market. Wage theft, comp fraud and tax fraud are also serious problems. James Coleman has a plan to tackle these on day one.
He has established a track record of fighting for the working class in South San Francisco. If you are a hard working person residing within the 21st District who cares about other working people, James Coleman is your candidate.
Ed Evans
San Mateo
