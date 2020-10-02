We find ourselves on the eve of the most important election in our lifetimes. At stake, many would say, is the soul of our country. If we can take a step back from the partisan rhetoric and polarization, we might be able to see that this moment in our nation’s history is bringing into sharp relief the most existential human questions: “Who matters?” “Who belongs?” “How shall we live?”
These questions ask us to think anew about the narratives we live by, individually and collectively. What narratives have led us to this harrowing time, and what narratives will help guide us through it, into a future that is life-sustaining for all? As spiritual leaders, we recognize that we need a shared moral narrative for these times — a narrative articulated by all people who seek justice and equity, a narrative that reminds us of who we are called to be in this moment of painful opportunity. This summer, under the auspices of the statewide organizing network PICO California, we joined religious leaders and tribal elders from across the state to craft a moral narrative among ourselves.
What if people of faith and good will across our state were able to articulate a shared narrative which lifted us above the weary partisan conversations and connected us in our shared humanity? So many of us are compelled by our love for this country and state, and together we can embrace the radical hope of what we can become and do our best to be compassionate guardians of the profound worth of every human and courageous stewards of the earth’s precious resources.
It is past time to assert a bold vision for California and the country that reckons with its past, reconciles and erases the gap between the richest and the poorest, and elevates the dignity of those most often left behind to ensure they share in what is best of the American dream; a dream in need of being reimagined, rearticulated and reapplied to include all those who reside on this sacred ground.
Perhaps our beloved late congressman John Lewis’ spirit is cheering us on and reminding that we have a spiritual destiny as a nation. Politics and legislation are a means to a spiritual end, and that end is the building of the beloved community.
We recognize that we are far from realizing the beloved community and that there are monumental issues to be addressed. But we are in the midst of a generational and powerful social upheaval, and many believe that this is a time of reckoning when the chains of injustice that shackle people rattle in the light of day — racial injustice, police violence, economic disparity, the lack of decent health care for all, and segregated and under-resourced schools.
COVID-19 has brought into sharp relief that we share one breath. The pandemic has revealed that we can only breathe freely if we ALL breathe freely. Once again, we are awakening to the truth that our lives depend on one another. We are long overdue for a narrative of inter-dependency and connectedness that speaks to the dream of a new social and economic order based on radical love and a hope that transforms us and our society for future generations.
What would it look like, in the most important election in our lifetimes, to be fueled by love? If this is our North Star, we will vote in November not only for ourselves, or merely out of civic obligation, but out of a deep love for our neighbors and their well-being. We will vote for a fundamental restructuring of how public safety works to save Black and brown lives. We will vote for a repurposing of public funds into housing, education, health and family-sustaining jobs. We will vote for a new immigration system that welcomes, protects and promotes our migrant and refugee siblings. We will vote for the protection of essential workers.
We see this moment as one for us to seize the fierce urgency of now, to reimagine and build anew, through the darkness, as an act of faith and hope that California can lead the country in becoming, in the words of James Baldwin, a more human dwelling place.
The Rev. Drs. Penny Nixon and Marlyn Bussey are the co-directors of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort (PSC), a group of 40 religious leaders from diverse traditions working to leverage moral power for the common good in San Mateo County. Dr. Tovis Page is the program coordinator of the PSC. All three were part of the process of crafting the moral narrative, much of which is reflected here, with other California faith leaders affiliated with PICO California. Go to faithvotesca.org for more information.
