You either love them or hate them — the eucalyptus trees which line El Camino Real and define the city of Burlingame. But for many drivers and especially for the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) the trees are a nuisance if not a hazard.
The trees were originally planted in the 1870s. The grove was placed under the National Register of Historic Places in 2012 by Burlingame residents to provide them some legal protection from removal and alterations.
But recently, after years of negotiations, the city has agreed to compromise with Caltrans. Various scenarios are under consideration, how to extend the road and provide sidewalks, along with a more expensive version to underground the utilities. Most of the standing 85 trees would be removed and Caltrans has agreed to replant an unspecified number of trees, with estimates between 15 and 60.
Caltrans points out the trees that line the portion of El Camino Real from Howard Avenue to Ralston Avenue are in poor or moderate condition and they have become a major threat to infrastructure and motorists as their long roots begin to emerge under the road creating huge bumps.
***
Other road improvements in the works, maybe not as controversial as eucalyptus trees, are the express lanes on Highway 101. According to Burlingame Councilmember Emily Beach, who chairs the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, the portion between Santa Clara and Whipple Avenue in Redwood City is expected to be open this fall. The portion from Whipple to Interstate 380 should be ready in fall 2022. Motorists originally feared the loss of a lane but the new ones have just replaced the auxiliary exit lanes. Then there remain concerns about equity. Since you have to pay a fee for use of these lanes unless there are three people in a car, there are questions whether this is unfair to low-income people who often have to drive to work. The new express lane is supposed to speed up traffic for everyone but pricing will depend on demand. The Transportation Authority is taking the equity issue seriously and is sponsoring a study to determine how to solve the problem.
On a recent road trip to Southern California where these paid express lanes are prevalent, we took advantage of them to avoid the many traffic jams. It was more than worth it for the time we saved to spend on vacationing away from the highway.
***
Burlingame Avenue still seems to be thriving despite the pandemic. It is because, in part, the city’s main street was significantly improved years ago with bigger and attractive sidewalks. This has paid off especially for restaurants. In fact, on a weekend you can hardly move on Burlingame Avenue because of the numerous parklets and crowds. However, as in most places, retail has suffered during stay-at-home orders and many stores were struggling before COVID. The city has been holding community meetings to explore changes in the nature of retailing with an eye to provide more flexibility in zoning, including different kinds of entrances, retail fronts with service activities, etc.
***
Who would have thought it? California is losing the population growth contest and as a result for the first time losing a seat in Congress. The political junkies are considering what seat. It will probably be most likely in the Los Angeles area which has seen a drop in population while we here in the Bay Area have been gaining. California has a non-partisan commission which draws the lines. But if population was based on the number of cars on the freeway, LA would be the big winner.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
