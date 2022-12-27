Walking our dog at Fort Funston back in the day we had some great conversations with our regular “pack” of dogwalkers and if we were later than usual there were a few stragglers we’d walk and talk with. One man, John, a sweet curmudgeon, was on the opposite side we held on most issues, but fun to banter with. One Monday he asked how we had spent the weekend. “We helped build a Habitat for Humanity house!” we said. He responded “That really ticks me off. No one ever gave me a free house.” We pointed out that folks who earn Habitat homes pour in tons of sweat equity, and pay a low or no interest mortgage for that house, but he wasn’t having any of that. “Freeloaders!” He called them.

Craig Wiesner

willallen
willallen

Re reparations: There was no GI Bill during the Civil War. Make it apply to all descendants of Union vets.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Sorry, Mr. Wiesner, but this wealth redistribution scheme, based on historical lies is discriminatory. For a more realistic and reasoned take on the ill-advised reparations scheme, I’d recommend the following links from Katy Grimes of the California Globe:

https://californiaglobe.com/articles/california-reparations-plan-is-rooted-in-stupidity-and-historical-lies/

https://californiaglobe.com/articles/californias-ludicrous-slave-reparations-bill/

Ms. Grimes has a great idea at the end of her article – Southern California Democrats should be responsible for any reparations. Actually, I’d expand the responsibility for all reparation payments to Democrats who founded the KKK and Jim Crow laws - now those actions were discriminatory. Or, open a GoFundMe account to gauge how much support there is for this reparations wealth redistribution scheme.

Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Good morning, Terence

I did not read Kathy Grimes' articles, and I have a little different take of Craig's column. You have laid the disparity between whites and blacks at the feet of the Democratic Party. Craig decries... rightfully so... redlining and its effect on home ownership. The Democratic Party created redlining almost 90 years ago and now a Democratic governor wants to undo the effects of that discriminatory policy. Is that progress or is merely "progressive"?

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Craig - not all white folks built up financial means over generations. I for one, and there are many others, came here with $300 in my pocket and my head full of dreams. Yes, and I bought our first house with GI Bill assistance. I was not aware that there were some areas where even Latinos or Asians were not welcome. My wife, who is Latina, and I were looking at a house in Westlake, Daly City, in 1974 and the realtor did all she could to discourage us to even place a bid. Her excuse was that we would probably not fit in. Our decision was simple, we looked for an area where such attitudes and restrictions did not exist and turned our back on that condescending neighborhood. Assuming Blacks had the same financial means, they could have bought in areas as we did. After all of these years one cannot keep on coming up with excuses for not being able to find a house to buy.

