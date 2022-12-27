Walking our dog at Fort Funston back in the day we had some great conversations with our regular “pack” of dogwalkers and if we were later than usual there were a few stragglers we’d walk and talk with. One man, John, a sweet curmudgeon, was on the opposite side we held on most issues, but fun to banter with. One Monday he asked how we had spent the weekend. “We helped build a Habitat for Humanity house!” we said. He responded “That really ticks me off. No one ever gave me a free house.” We pointed out that folks who earn Habitat homes pour in tons of sweat equity, and pay a low or no interest mortgage for that house, but he wasn’t having any of that. “Freeloaders!” He called them.
“You own your house John, right?” He responded “Damned right!” I said “You paid for it, right?” He agreed. “Did your parents help with the down payment?” He said, “My father worked for years to come up with some savings and yes, he helped.” Wow. “Your dad was a veteran, right?” Yes. And he used his veteran’s benefits to get a house in Daly City. “Serve your country, work hard, pull yourself up by your bootstraps, no handouts like your Habitat stuff.”
Wow. Good thing John’s father was white. Among our usual pack was a Black woman with a dog named Bailey. One morning she told us she had needed to do some family estate paperwork which included her house. “There was a covenant in the deed that prohibited anyone from selling the house to anyone Black.” She told us. Crazy, we thought. Believe it or not, though illegal, covenants like that are still in place around the country, including in the Bay Area, because the process of undoing them can be costly and arduous. And, the impact of redlining, covenants, low-ball appraisals, and other ways of holding people of color back are still debilitating today.
Imagine a Black family coming out of World War II and a white family. The white father goes to college with his veteran’s benefits, gets a great job and buys a house with a low down payment and a low interest rate. That family is able to build wealth over decades and use that wealth to send children to college, make down payments on children’s houses, send grandchildren to the best schools and on and on. The Black veteran is blocked from going to many colleges, blocked from living in white neighborhoods and redlined from buying property using those same veteran’s benefits. His family can’t and doesn’t accumulate the wealth that white families do. Bootstraps? More like ankle weights.
In his groundbreaking book, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America,” Richard Rothstein documents how Black Americans were denied the American dream and how policies kept generation after generation of people of color not just steps, but miles behind whites. As a bookseller at a Rothstein event, I was horrified to learn that my Daly City home was part of that historical stain. “The federal government required Doelger (the developer of thousands of homes) to refuse to sell homes to African Americans and to put a clause in every deed that prohibited the owner from reselling to African Americans or renting to African Americans.”
Slavery, Jim Crow, redlining, covenants, segregation, hate, fear and low-ball appraisals have been our neighbor’s daily bread for over 250 years. Oh, but John would argue, “It’s a level playing field now!” Really? Level? Hmmmm ... Are people who have built wealth for three or four generations versus people who have been blocked from doing the same really playing at the same level? No. Should John be punished or shamed for the sins of his ancestors and government? No. Should we, government, nonprofits and individuals do something to repair the damage that centuries of slavery, violence and discrimination have caused? I believe we should.
Today, California has a reparations task force studying what, if anything, our state can do to repair the long-term damage slavery and discrimination have caused to black people. Some will cry “Our state was a FREE state!” and “Don’t punish me for the sins of the past.” My answer, as it was to John, is that you rightfully enjoyed benefits that were nevertheless unfairly denied to others and this has resulted in a largely unjust economic playing field. It is reasonable to correct this injustice. I ask my neighbors in Daly City, the county and the state, to give this task force a chance to make their recommendations for reparations, and, if you have a spare day, bang a few nails or make a donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
(4) comments
Re reparations: There was no GI Bill during the Civil War. Make it apply to all descendants of Union vets.
Sorry, Mr. Wiesner, but this wealth redistribution scheme, based on historical lies is discriminatory. For a more realistic and reasoned take on the ill-advised reparations scheme, I’d recommend the following links from Katy Grimes of the California Globe:
https://californiaglobe.com/articles/california-reparations-plan-is-rooted-in-stupidity-and-historical-lies/
https://californiaglobe.com/articles/californias-ludicrous-slave-reparations-bill/
Ms. Grimes has a great idea at the end of her article – Southern California Democrats should be responsible for any reparations. Actually, I’d expand the responsibility for all reparation payments to Democrats who founded the KKK and Jim Crow laws - now those actions were discriminatory. Or, open a GoFundMe account to gauge how much support there is for this reparations wealth redistribution scheme.
Good morning, Terence
I did not read Kathy Grimes' articles, and I have a little different take of Craig's column. You have laid the disparity between whites and blacks at the feet of the Democratic Party. Craig decries... rightfully so... redlining and its effect on home ownership. The Democratic Party created redlining almost 90 years ago and now a Democratic governor wants to undo the effects of that discriminatory policy. Is that progress or is merely "progressive"?
Craig - not all white folks built up financial means over generations. I for one, and there are many others, came here with $300 in my pocket and my head full of dreams. Yes, and I bought our first house with GI Bill assistance. I was not aware that there were some areas where even Latinos or Asians were not welcome. My wife, who is Latina, and I were looking at a house in Westlake, Daly City, in 1974 and the realtor did all she could to discourage us to even place a bid. Her excuse was that we would probably not fit in. Our decision was simple, we looked for an area where such attitudes and restrictions did not exist and turned our back on that condescending neighborhood. Assuming Blacks had the same financial means, they could have bought in areas as we did. After all of these years one cannot keep on coming up with excuses for not being able to find a house to buy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.