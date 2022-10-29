I’d like to consider myself an environmentalist. I sort my trash, devote a lot of my free time to local organizations and do what I can to stay informed on climate news and legislation. But even throughout my four years as an environmental advocate, I’ve still found myself in countless situations where I felt that I didn’t know enough about climate change.
That feeling makes sense — it is undeniable that there is a lot to learn and a key part of being an effective activist is being open to and seeking out new information. At the same time, it can stifle growth by instilling hesitation about entering an environmentalist space regardless of how much knowledge you really have.
So when a store like Byrd’s Filling Station popped up in San Mateo in June of this year, I was conflicted. At that point, I had heard of filling stations popping up around the country and was already sold on the idea. I had learned that filling stations provide products in bulk so individuals can lower their waste production by refilling containers.
As much as I wanted to go into the store and learn how I could make my shopping habits more sustainable, I was terrified of doing something wrong and revealing I was clueless.
Nevertheless, I eventually gained the courage to enter the store this past week. I was immediately greeted by two staff members who were excited to speak with me and help me navigate the store. Their refilling system is simple: weigh your container and upload that information to their digital system, then fill it up and pay for whatever you put inside.
They had all of the items that I pictured when I heard the term “filling station” — large containers of shampoo and conditioner, nuts and dish soap.
But they also had many surprising things. I was not expecting to find seven types of flour or a bulk container of tamari soy sauce. Even beyond the products it sells on a refill basis, it had many conventional products with a sustainable twist.
Makeup, bandages and dryer balls were only the beginning of the surprises I encountered. Simply by putting myself out there enough to walk around the store, I learned about new ways to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
While some of those more conventional products have added costs that come with their materials and durability, the food products are all matched to traditional in-store prices. Laura Porter, the store’s founder and owner, explains that for all of the refill products, “I have gone through and done the math and made sure that refilling it is cheaper than buying the original.”
She herself has experienced the learning curve that accompanies reducing plastic use. She works to create a place that allows people to explore more sustainable options and make the changes that work for their lives.
The environmental movement has a way of pushing the idea of perfection, living a completely sustainable and 100% waste-free lifestyle. But for most people, that isn’t a realistic option. Porter recalls that when she first started, she thought “there’s no chance I can get plastic free. Not at all. But I could do a lot better than what I am doing.”
That sentiment of growth over perfection is reflected in Byrd’s Filling Station.
“We always say the first trip in here is a recon mission. Just to figure it out, see what’s here, see how to shop, see how it fits with your life and your habits,” she said.
Being a perfect environmentalist is an unachievable standard that can inhibit us from making a real change in our lives and our communities. Seeing beyond that standard for long enough to learn more or take the first step can create the very spark of change that we need.
For anyone hoping to explore how they can take that first step and lead a more environmentally conscious life, I can absolutely recommend a “recon mission” at Byrd’s Filling Station. Go to byrdsfillingstation.com to learn more, or visit in person at 219 S. San Mateo Drive, in downtown San Mateo.
Ellen Kim is a senior at San Mateo High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
