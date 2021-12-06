This is the second in profiles of candidates running to fill Supervisor Carole Groom’s seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. The election is in November 2022. Charles Stone, Belmont mayor and chair of the SamTrans board is running against San Mateo-Foster City School District board Trustee Noelia Corzo, featured in a previous column.
Stone was born in San Francisco but the family moved to San Bruno where he attended San Bruno’s Portola Elementary School, then moved south. Stone graduated from Abbott Middle School and Hillsdale High School in San Mateo. His dad was a professional singer and an amateur opera singer. He worked at the famous Bocce Ball restaurant/nightclub in San Francisco where he was a friend of Carol Doda. Meanwhile, mom was a special education public school teacher and then started her own school at Bunker Hill church. It was his dad who took him to school and to the Thursday night concerts at Central Park in San Mateo.
Stone graduated from the University of California, San Diego in 1997 (Bill Clinton was the graduation speaker) with a political science major. He moved back to San Mateo and rented a three-bedroom house with several friends. He worked for a leasing company for two years, then attended Santa Clara University Law School and graduated in 2002. He has worked for a Redwood City civil litigation firm since 2011. He has two daughters and has been very involved with the Belmont-Redwood Shores School District, organizing school volunteers, coaching sports, volunteering in the library and raising money for the education foundation which he chaired. He is currently head of the SamTrans board and sits on the Caltrain board (JPA) where he has been a strong voice for San Mateo County. He is also on the county’s Library Board.
And if you go to his website you will see endorsements galore. Some progressives have criticized Stone for gathering endorsements two years in advance of a run for the supes, a tradition started by the popular Jerry Hill. Both Stone and Corzo have the endorsement of several progressives including Nicole Fernandez, district director for state Sen. Josh Becker and former chair of the San Mateo County Democratic Party. But you need to check out both their websites to see and judge for yourself.
What is not on his resume and what people don’t know is the care Stone has provided in his home for his elderly relatives, starting with his mom and dad who lived with and was cared for by him until they died. Now he is hosting his aunt and providing her with round-the-clock care. You can find out more about him and his endorsements (and all the other candidates) by checking his website.
***
Emily Beach, Burlingame councilmember and the only woman in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, has sent out her first press/social media announcement. Meanwhile, Supervisor Dave Canepa has been asking for funds daily and frontrunner Assemblymember Kevin Mullin is planning to hold a big name fundraiser in Hillsborough. Beach is expected to be a beneficiary of Emily’s List fundraising but Mullin has a big head start as speaker pro tem and as a San Mateo County favorite. Diane Papan is busily running for Mullin’s Assembly seat while Supervisor Dave Pine, who has long been expected to run for the Assembly, has so far been quiet. Beach’s run for Congress may prevent her from running for supervisor or the Assembly where she would face a Papan, Gina for the former and Diane for the latter.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com
