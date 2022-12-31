Greg Wilson

Writing this, I’m hearing the gentle sounds of rain hitting my skylight. Rainy days cause challenges for exploring Redwood City on foot, but our need for water far outweighs my need to take walks. And it appears that our current series of storms will indeed have a measurable impact on our drought. Not enough to completely refill our reservoirs and aquifers, but every drop helps.

Our long-term outlook remains for drier conditions, though, presenting difficulties in supplying our homes, businesses and farms with life-giving water. In 2022, the city declared a Stage 2 Water Shortage Emergency, establishing limits for how much water we all should be using. More proactively, this year, the city’s recycled water supply lines — which already ran out to the Kaiser Hospital complex on Veterans Boulevard — were further extended to the Broadway Plaza project site (at Woodside Road and Broadway), and to the sites of the county’s Navigation Center and the 1548 Maple St. townhouse project. 

