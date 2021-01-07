Lou Murgo, 88, of San Bruno, CA, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Lou was born on July 22, 1932 in Bristol, Rhode Island. After graduating from Colt Memorial HS in 1950, he went on to study and play College Basketball for Brown University. Lou was eventually named to the Brown Sports Hall of Fame as well as the All Decade and All Century Basketball Teams. These were some of his greatest honors.
After graduation, Lou enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Honolulu, HI, where he met his beloved Jeanie, on the beach at Waikiki. They knew each other 42 days before they married, and recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at Burlingame, United Methodist.
Lou played baseball for The Baltimore Orioles in their farm system, and later became a high school baseball, basketball, and football coach both in Rhode Island and in California, where he was recently honored by Aragon High School for coaching 50 consecutive years.
Lou’s daughters, Lisa and Nikki, followed him into the teaching profession, and greatly admire him and how he has influenced so many people, in the classroom, as well as on the field or in the gym.
Lou and his wife, Jeanie, enjoyed volunteering for local community theatres and orchestras, and were active with their church.
Lou’s favorite things to do included reading, writing poetry to loved ones, watching sports, listening to Oldies on the radio, and spending time with his precious family.
Lou is survived by his wife Jeanie, 2 daughters Lisa and Nikki, grandchildren Cella, Derek, and Collin, brother-in-law Lou, and son-in-law Larry.
He will be forever missed, and his family will be forever grateful that their love was “meant to be.”
A Celebration of Life will be planned post-Covid, Summer 2021. His family appreciates donations to Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, CA 94010 (650) 340-7022 www.peninsulahumanesociety.org.
Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.