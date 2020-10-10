Jennifer Lynn McAbee passed away of natural causes on September 22 at her home in Redwood City.
Native of San Mateo, Jennifer graduated Aragon High School and earned a B.S. in Human Services-Counseling from Notre Dame de Namur University. She enjoyed a rewarding career with the Child Care Coordinating Council of San Mateo County as a Resource Counselor and then as a Community Worker with the Prenatal to Three Program.
Predeceased by her parents Clifford & Evelyn and her brother John. Jennifer is survived by her brother William (Mary) of San Mateo, sister Betsy Miller (Chris) of Half Moon Bay; nieces: Michelle Jackson (Robert) of Honolulu, HI, Kiersten Noa (Chris) of San Mateo, Amy Miller of San Carlos & Terilynn Barragan of San Mateo; nephews: Matthew Miller of Half Moon Bay & John McAbee of Santa Barbara; and great-nephews/great-nieces: Skylar, Cheyenne, Cienna, Michaela, Kiana, Marley, Brody & Evie. She will be sadly missed by her dear friend Shelley Wandro.
In recent years, Jennifer was a member of the California Clubhouse where she proudly served on the Board and found great pleasure and support from the staff and her fellow members.
Jennifer loved to travel. She loved going to the movies, the theater, the opera.
She made friends easily and loved going out to lunch. Above all, Jennifer loved her family and she will be deeply missed.
Due to pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held on October 17th at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, San Mateo. To send flowers or leave a note in Jennifer’s guestbook, please visit her tribute page at ssofunerals.com.
Donations in Jennifer’s memory may be made to California Clubhouse, San Carlos, www.californiaclubhouse.org
