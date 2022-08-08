Eunice Dalla-Costa Photo

Eunice Dalla-Costa of Redwood City passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Gordon Manor Residential Home Care, where she lived for the past 7 years. Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary, her brother in law Dan Baldini, nephew/godson Larry Baldini and her long time partner Dan Romanelli. Eunice graduated from Sequoia High School in 1939. She was employed by San Mateo County Health Department where she was in charge of the Visiting Nurses Association. She lived for over 50 years on the corner of Lowell and Katherine in Redwood City. She loved gardening, talking to everyone, the 49ers, welcoming anyone and everyone into her house, volunteering for over 30 years at St Anthonys Padua Dining Room in Menlo Pak and her family. She is survived by her sister Yolanda Baldini, nieces Laura(Mark) Smith, Donna Baldini, nephew Dennis(Laura) Baldini, 6 great nieces and nephews, and 5 great, great nieces and nephews. She was truly the sweetest person ever. The family would like to thank the staff at Gordon Manor for seven years of loving care for our aunt. Donations may be sent to St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room in Menlo Park in Eunices name.

