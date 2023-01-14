Christina M. Passalaqua-Llamas, beloved wife, mother of six, and grandmother of two, passed away peacefully on January 9 at the age of 50. Join us on January 19, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Pius Church in Redwood City, followed by the Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Reception at St. Pius Homer Crause Hall immediately following. Please wear something purple. In lieu of flowers, send donations to La Plata County Humane Society HYPERLINK "https://lpchumanesociety.org/how-you-can-help/give/"https://lpchumanesociety.org/how-you-can-help/give/
