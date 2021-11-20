Antoinette (Toni) Fraschieri, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2021 in San Mateo, California. Toni was predeceased by her beloved husband of 46 years, Raymond, Sr. in 1999. Toni is survived by her children, daughter, Denise Brady (Greg), son Raymond Fraschieri, Jr. (Karen Toro), her adored Granddaughters, Brittany and Michaela Brady and her sister Mary Dallara. Toni was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Rose Armato and her two brothers, Vincent and Peter Armato. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The 4th of her siblings to be born, Toni grew up in Chicago, Illinois with her family until they relocated to San Francisco when she was a young teenager. Toni graduated from Lincoln High School and went on to work in the banking and freight industries. But her most beloved and final job was working for the SF Giants in their concession area at both Candlestick and Oracle Park. It was the perfect job for a retired, Italian lady who loved to talk to people and run into faces from her past and those of her family. The gift of gab was her forte’!
Toni and Ray moved to South San Francisco, CA in 1952 when they were married and she was a lifelong, proud resident of that town for the remainder of her life. She loved her new adopted hometown and was very active in city events and service. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Veronica’s Catholic Church and the Italian Catholic Federation. A very proud first generation Italian she had a deep love for her roots and her faith. She also loved to play Bingo throughout the Peninsula and made many friends over the years doing so.
Grandma Toni was her most favorite title ever and she took enormous pride and joy in her two granddaughters, Brittany and Michaela. She was immensely proud of them and her happiest memories since they were born circled around them. She was also an adopted grandma to many of their friends and everyone loved Grandma Toni!
A vigil will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, South San Francisco followed by a funeral mass on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Veronica’s Catholic Church, 434 Alida Way, South San Francisco. Internment will follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery, 1300 Sneath Lane, San Bruno where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Ray.
Her family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts, prayers and caring over these last few years of her life. We would especially like to thank the caretakers and staff of Olivia DeGuzman’s home where she spent the last few years of her life in a warm, loving and caring environment that she absolutely loved. Also thanks to Moniker Hospice and Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk for their superior care of her in her final years.
Donations in her name to your favorite charity of choice are welcome and we thank you for that.
Rest in Peace mom, you deserve it! We will so miss your energy and sassiness! You were one of a kind and we love you.
