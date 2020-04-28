A woman, her two small children and two elderly residents were helped to safety by a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy after a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 1007 Hemlock Ave., in Millbrae Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:36 p.m., the Central County Fire Department and deputies from the Millbrae Police Bureau of the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire. During the evacuation, Deputy Edgar Manilla assisted the resident with her two small children, then returned to help two elderly residents in escaping and remained at the complex to help. Deputy Manilla was later transported to Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame for smoke inhalation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
A three-alarm response from the Central County Fire Department, San Bruno Fire Department, and the South San Francisco Fire Department contained and extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
All residents have been displaced and are receiving services from the Red Cross while temporary housing solutions are worked on in collaboration with the property management company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.