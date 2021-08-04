A 23-year-old South San Francisco man has been arrested on various sex charges after allegedly engaging in several sex acts with a 16-year-old girl from Medford, Oregon, he met through Snapchat, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Barry Lyons is accused of sending several messages via Snapchat to the girl and showing himself naked and masturbating before picking her up in Medford in July and driving her back down to South San Francisco, prosecutors said. He pressured her for sex before engaging in several acts, leading to the girl contacting friends in Medford who notified police, prosecutors said.
An investigation by South San Francisco police led to Lyons’ July 17 arrest.
Lyons appeared in court Aug. 3 and pleaded not guilty to all charges, with his next court date is Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody on $475,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.