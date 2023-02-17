A San Mateo man is in jail after a carjacking in South San Francisco and two attempted carjackings in San Mateo early Thursday morning, according to police.
At about 6:46 a.m., the South San Francisco carjacking was reported and San Mateo officers discovered the victim vehicle, a Nissan, was in the area of East Third Avenue and South Humboldt Street. They found it unoccupied in front of a residence on the 100 block of North Idaho Street, according to police.
During the investigation, someone said he saw a suspect, later identified as Francisco Carillo Suarez, 24, near the parked Nissan and then enter an unlocked Toyota Highlander, which belonged to the victim, police said. The victim opened the driver’s side door and started pulling Suarez out of the vehicle. While being pulled from the vehicle, Carillo Suarez made a fist and punched the victim in the chest. Shortly after, Carillo Suarez fled on foot and traveled north on North Idaho Street toward Monte Diablo Avenue, police said.
Surveillance footage showed someone exiting the Nissan and attempting to carjack the Toyota. As officers saturated the area to locate Carillo Suarez, another victim reported an attempted carjacking. This second attempted carjacking in San Mateo occurred on the 100 block of North Grant Street, approximately two blocks west of Carillo Suarez’s alleged attempted carjacking of the Toyota, according to police.
When he opened the door to enter his vehicle, Carillo Suarez pushed the victim away from the door. Carillo Suarez allegedly entered the vehicle briefly before quickly exiting. Carillo Suarez again fled on foot north on North Grant Street and then east on Monte Diablo Avenue, according to police.
Carillo Suarez was located at the corner of East Second Avenue and South Idaho Street and arrested after an in the field lineup, according to police.
