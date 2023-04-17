San Mateo’s Climate Action Plan progress report shows the city steadily reduced greenhouse gas emissions in numerous areas over the past 15 years, with the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission calling for further reductions to meet city targets.

The commission reviewed the city’s work to reduce emissions through policies around building electrification, renewable energy, sustainable transit and wastewater since 2005 as part of a review of its 2020 Climate Action Plan.

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Terence Y
I’d be interested in knowing whether this Climate Action Plan addresses whether these emission reductions are actually making a difference in our overall air quality. If not, then does this push for electrification really accomplish anything, other than saying we’re reducing GHG? Although in reality, we can’t say we’re making a real difference in saving the planet?

Dirk van Ulden
Terence - these numbers are all estimates and extrapolations. But, they make one feel good and it keeps others busy and smiling. There is no realistic way to measure the effects of climate action activities.

