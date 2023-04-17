San Mateo’s Climate Action Plan progress report shows the city steadily reduced greenhouse gas emissions in numerous areas over the past 15 years, with the Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission calling for further reductions to meet city targets.
The commission reviewed the city’s work to reduce emissions through policies around building electrification, renewable energy, sustainable transit and wastewater since 2005 as part of a review of its 2020 Climate Action Plan.
The city’s 2019 emissions of 519,240 metric tons were about 22% below the 2005 baseline number of 667,460 metric tons, exceeding its 2020 goal, according to a city staff report. However, its 2030 goal calls for being 40% below its 2005 numbers, an ambitious amount. A greenhouse gas emissions study from 2019 found that on-road transportation accounts for about 53% of emissions in the city, which the city staff acknowledged remains a large issue without an easy solution. On-road transportation only saw a 3% decrease in metric ton emissions from 2005 to 2019, going from about 282,000 to 274,000, while other areas, like residential emissions, saw a 30% decrease at the same time. Vehicle miles traveled have increased over the years.
Commissioner Kimiko Narita said while reducing some transit emissions would occur through incentives and current change, the city needed to do more and look to other cities for ideas.
“We are going to need some pretty drastic and pretty innovative and scaled solutions really fast if we are going to have a shot at collectively reaching these targets,” Narita said of the city’s emission goals.
Commissioner Pamela Rittelmeyer called for more education and outreach to the community to reduce emissions overall, asking the city to work with residents to understand what’s working and what needs to be done to help make sustainable changes.
“We really need to reduce our emissions. Electrification is only going to take us so far,” Rittelmeyer said. “We need behavioral change.”
Some on the commission also called on the council to continue to set ambitious goals to meet the coming challenges.
Emissions have mostly decreased because a higher proportion of energy is coming from renewable sources, with a staff report saying the introduction of Peninsula Clean Energy as an energy provider in the county in 2017 played a role in having more clean energy options to reduce emissions. However, Commissioner Susan Rowinski noted electric energy demand and increased pricing with electric options remains an issue.
“It’s the 1,000-pound elephant in the room and no one wants to answer that,” Rowinski said.
A city staff report said that in 2022, four single-family homes, one duplex and 25 accessory dwelling units received all-electric building permits. Around 136 electric vehicle charging ports are now publicly available in the city, with 31 city-owned public electric vehicle chargers now set up. Bike and pedestrian infrastructure also remains a priority, with 2.79 miles of bike lanes installed this year. Wastewater emission went down 34% from 2005 to 2019.
(2) comments
I’d be interested in knowing whether this Climate Action Plan addresses whether these emission reductions are actually making a difference in our overall air quality. If not, then does this push for electrification really accomplish anything, other than saying we’re reducing GHG? Although in reality, we can’t say we’re making a real difference in saving the planet?
Terence - these numbers are all estimates and extrapolations. But, they make one feel good and it keeps others busy and smiling. There is no realistic way to measure the effects of climate action activities.
