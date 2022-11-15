election 2022

Every vote counts and the adage is ringing true in San Mateo County where multiple races for various governing boards still remain too close to call about a week out from Election Day.

The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat has just flipped for the second time as Adam Loraine reclaimed the top slot from opponent Rob Linhares, according to a ballot count update published Monday by the county Elections Office. Loraine was initially in the lead on Election Day but Linhares had pulled ahead with subsequent updates until Monday’s updated returns.

