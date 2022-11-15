Every vote counts and the adage is ringing true in San Mateo County where multiple races for various governing boards still remain too close to call about a week out from Election Day.
The lead for San Mateo’s District 5 seat has just flipped for the second time as Adam Loraine reclaimed the top slot from opponent Rob Linhares, according to a ballot count update published Monday by the county Elections Office. Loraine was initially in the lead on Election Day but Linhares had pulled ahead with subsequent updates until Monday’s updated returns.
As of Friday night’s update, Linhares was ahead by 31 votes but Loraine pulled ahead following a ballot count update on Monday by 113 votes. Their current standing has Loriane receiving 2,838 votes, or 51.02% and Linhares at 2,725 votes, or 48.98%.
Monday’s updated ballot count also cut substantially into Margaret Becker’s narrow lead over Chris Sturken in their race to represent Redwood City’s District 2 on the City Council. Only two votes separate the candidates now, down from 33 votes. So far, Becker has 877 votes, or 40.17%, to Sturken’s 875 votes, or 40.08%.
Meanwhile, Noelia Corzo, San Mateo-Foster City School District school board trustee, more than doubled her lead over Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone, in their bids to represent District 2 on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.
With 429 votes separating the candidates, the race still remains too close to call. Corzo has received 16,733 votes, or 50.65% of the vote, while Stone has received 16,304 votes, or 49.45%.
In San Mateo’s District 3, Robert Newsom held his lead over Sarah Fields. Newsom has received 1,946 votes, or 45.36% while Fields has received 1,806 votes, or 42.10%. Lisa Diaz Nash also kept her strong footing with 4,140 votes, or 70.77%, to Nick Atkeson’s 1,710 votes or 29.23%.
South San Francisco Councilmember Eddie Flores remained ahead in his bid for the District 5 seat. He received 947 votes, or 53.2%, to Tom Carney’s 655 votes, or 36.8%. Councilmember Mark Addiego was also ahead with 1,808 votes, or 67.21%, to Angelique Presidente's 882 votes, or 32.79%.
In San Carlos, incumbents Sara McDowell and Adam Rak will likely hold their seats, McDowell with 7,103 votes, or 30.45% and Rak with 6,420 votes, or 27.52%. Pranita Venkatesh is in the lead for the third open seat with 4,818 votes, or 20.65%, followed by John Durkin with 3,277 votes, or 14.05%, and Alexander Kent with 1,711 votes, or 7.33%.
Standings in two San Bruno races have also remained steady. Sandy Alvarez remains in the lead in District 1, receiving 1,056 votes, or 38.75%, followed by Jeffrey Tong with 803 votes, or 29.47%, Jeremy Sarnecky with 541 votes, or 19.85%, and John Strazzarino with 325 votes, or 11.93%. Marty Medina leads in District 4 with 685 votes, or 56.8%, against Auros Harman who received 521 votes, or 43.2%.
Stacy Jimenez and Art Kiesel remain in the lead for two open seats on the Foster City Council. Jimenz has received 3,741 votes, or 28.88%, Kiesel 3,160 votes, or 24.4%, incumbent Richa Awasthi 3,004 votes, or 23.19%, Evan Adams 2,274 votes, or 17.56%, and Dave Melchner 774 votes or 5.98%.
The Elections Office estimates it has about 58,000 more ballots to count after tabulating 193,336 so far, about 44.7% of 432,707 eligible voters in the county. Voter turnout is expected to land somewhere around 60%.
All results are according to semiofficial results from Monday, Nov. 14, which included votes by mail received by Friday, Nov. 4, all ballots received at voting centers and a portion of vote-by-mail ballots received after Friday, Nov. 4. Later results will include additional votes received after Saturday, Nov. 5. Conditional voter registration or professional ballots are not included in current results. Post-election results will be released before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Wednesday, Nov. 16, Thursday, Nov. 17, Friday, Nov. 18, Monday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 23. Results will be certified Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.