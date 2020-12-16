As COVID-19 vaccines begin arriving in counties across the state, Bay Area health officials released a joint statement Tuesday sharing optimism for the cure while warning residents to remain vigilant in slowing the virus’ spread.
“With vaccines for the general public still months away, please avoid social gatherings — the most common source of infections into households,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow in the statement. “The virus is transmissible without and before any symptoms. Please, no gatherings outside of immediate households, use face masks and, if you know or think you have been exposed to the virus, isolate yourself immediately even if you have no symptoms.”
The warning comes as the county receives 5,850 vaccine doses from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on Wednesday, Dec. 16, which will be administered in two treatments 21 days apart. Following federal and state guidelines, treatment priority will be given to the county’s 38,000 medical workers who have the potential for coming in close contact with COVID patient care.
Priority will also be given to the 8,000 congregate care facility residents residing in the county through a partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and commercial pharmacies Walgreens and CVS. The county has already begun registering qualified facilities in the program, called Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care though care centers can opt out of the program.
By the end of December, the county will see additional 30,000 to 35,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as previously stated by Dr. Anand Chabra, section chief of COVID-19 Mass Vaccination and Medical Director, Family Health Services.
Essential workers are expected to be next in line for the vaccine with the general public gaining access by the summer, said the statement. Some multi-county care providers like Kaiser, Sutter and the Department of Veterans Affairs will receive additional doses directly from manufacturers.
“This first batch of vaccine will protect those at critical risk of infection and give promise to our future,” Napa County Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said in the statement. “As we await increasing vaccine supply, letting our guard down too soon is dangerous. Smart choices and healthy daily habits for the pandemic are critical to protecting the rest of us.”
The statement reinforced the need for community members to continue wearing face coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing well into receiving the vaccine and particularly now as cases surge to rates greater than when the pandemic first struck the region.
In San Mateo County, 18,875 residents have tested positive for the virus and 183 have died. Hospitalizations have also spiked, with 105 residents receiving medical treatment for the virus, 27 in the ICU.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Bay Area reported having 15.8% of ICU beds available. If the region’s ICU capacity falls below 15%, the state’s regional shelter-in-place order will take effect. Six jurisdictions, including the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco and Santa Clara and the city of Berkeley voluntarily entered the lockdown by Tuesday, Dec. 8.
“In this darkest hour, the vaccine gives us a beacon to show the direction we’re headed,” said Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez, health officer for the city of Berkeley. “The actions and daily habits we each take increase the light on that path and improve safety for all.”
Visit cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/dec-15-2020-joint-statement-bay-area-health-officers to read the most recent joint statement from Bay Area health officials.
