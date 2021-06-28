Citing a lack of overall success in the Safe Streets initiative in decreasing vehicle traffic and creating an optimal pedestrian environment, the San Mateo City Council will not continue the program but continues to prioritize pedestrian safety.
The Safe Streets initiative partially closed busy sections of streets during COVID-19 and placed barriers on the streets to provide additional social distancing space for residents. The signs were placed at intersections to discourage traffic on streets and increase pedestrian safety and space.
Councilmember Amourence Lee supported the staff recommendation to end the program and use the city’s limited resources to deliver long-term, strategic changes for safer streets.
“I think it served a really important purpose. It was a very community-driven process, and at this point in time, I don’t think that the cost justification is there,” Lee said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla agreed and said the city could not justify the cost.
“These changes were never intended to be permanent. These were temporary uses to help ease the harshness of COVID. Their day has come and gone,” Bonilla said.
The street closures currently in place include Claremont Street from State Street to Tilton Avenue, Grant Street from Monte Diablo Avenue to Second Avenue, South Fremont Street from Fifth Avenue to 10th Avenue, East 28th Avenue from West Kyne Street to Ochoa Lane, and West Kyne Street from 28th Avenue to Derby Avenue. The closures started in July 2020 following council direction.
The initiative cost was $100,000 the first year, with annual yearly costs estimated at $50,000. Monthly staff maintenance costs were $4,000 a month. A public survey from the city found 56% of respondents supported a permanent initiative, while 64% opposed removing the barriers and signs when state restrictions lifted June 15. Around 70% agreed the initiative created a safer environment for outdoor recreation. Mayor Eric Rodriguez said that pedestrian and bicycle safety remains a top priority for the council and the public despite stopping the program. City initiatives to address bicycle and pedestrian safety include working to lower speed limits near schools, improving visibility at dangerous crosswalks and master plans for bicycles and pedestrians. Rodriguez said city staff analyzed the program and found it did not consistently reduce vehicles or help pedestrians. The cost of maintenance was also more than expected.
“It did not do a great job decreasing vehicle traffic or increasing pedestrians,” Rodriguez said.
City staff reviewed the initiative’s effectiveness by conducting vehicle and pedestrian volume changes by year. According to Senior Engineer Bethany Lopez, vehicle use generally decreased about 25% on all safe streets, likely due to COVID-19 driving changes, like telecommuting and not necessarily the initiative. According to a pedestrian volume table showing changes from mid-2020 to early 2021, pedestrian activity on safe streets decreased 80% on Claremont Street, 53% on Grant Street, 34% on South Freemont Street and 59% on East 28th Avenue.
City staff recommended instead focusing on a data-driven approach and implementation of traffic safety projects. It cited a Local Roadway Safety Plan using state grant funding that will analyze and identify traffic safety problems and propose recommendations by fall 2022.
In other business, the council Monday also appointed Seema Patel to the Planning Commission for a partial term through June 10, 2022. Patel takes over for Commissioner Mike Etheridge, who resigned May 8. Patel is eligible for a full four-year appointment after serving the partial term. Six qualified candidates applied, with the interview process conducted by a subcommittee of Rodriguez and Bonilla.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.