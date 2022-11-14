A Santa Clara man was arrested Friday afternoon after stealing a vacuum cleaner from a Palo Alto home, police said Monday.
The home’s resident, who is in her 80s, called police at 1:32 p.m. about a burglary at her home on the 400 block of Fernando Avenue.
The woman heard a noise on the first floor and went to see what it was. She saw a man climbing the stairs to the second floor and she screamed, according to police.
The suspect ran out of the home and the victim called dispatchers. Officers believe the suspect broke a glass panel on a rear door to get into the home, police said. Then he allegedly rummaged through part of the home and stole the vacuum cleaner, according to police.
An officer, at 3:18 p.m., spotted the suspect on the east side of El Camino Real near Fernando Avenue. The suspect ran across El Camino Real and went onto the grounds of the Creekside Inn, police said.
Motel staff directed police to the suspect, who was on a fifth-floor balcony, according to police.
Officers said they arrested him without any trouble. They allegedly found him with part of the victim’s vacuum cleaner, police said.
Police believe the burglary is unrelated to the recent “dinnertime burglaries” in Palo Alto.
Thieves have been stealing valuables such as jewelry from homes during dinnertime, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.