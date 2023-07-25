Pacifica police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man last seen in the water off Rockaway Beach on Sunday evening.
According to police, witnesses last saw a man in his 30s walking into the ocean at Rockaway Beach about 8:15 p.m., and he was not seen coming out of the water.
Pacifica police officers, North County Fire Authority personnel, paramedics and U.S. Coast Guard officials have been searching the area and have yet to locate him, police said Monday.
Officers said various beachgoers did not see any other witnesses at the beach at the time of the man’s disappearance. Officers said sea lions were also swimming in the area, which may have appeared to be a person in the water.
