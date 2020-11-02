The redevelopment of north Burlingame is slated to continue, after planning officials blessed construction of a new apartment building featuring 169 units along El Camino Real near the Millbrae border.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously voted during a meeting Monday, Oct. 26, in favor of the residential development proposed at the properties spanning 1870-1876 El Camino Real, at the corner of Murchison Drive.
The decision advances the latest project aiming to redevelop the northern end of Burlingame, which officials have targeted for residential growth due primarily to easy access to public transportation hubs such as the Millbrae train station.
For their part, commissioners lauded the design of the seven-story tower which aims to spread 52 one-bedroom units and 117 two-bedroom units over the top six floors above a ground floor of amenities for tenants.
Commissioner Will Loftis said the project stands to be a catalyst for similar projects in the neighborhood.
“This is very refined architecture that does the very things it needs to do with regards to urban design that sets the stage for the future growth of the area,” he said.
Commissioner John Schmid agreed, admiring the attention paid to specific elements of the plans.
“It’s a large project and it is hard to get all the detail in there. I appreciate the effort you have put in,” he said.
Of the 169 units, 17 will be set aside at an affordable rate for those earning a moderate area income — amounting to roughly $115,000 for a single person or $164,000 for a family for four. Plans also feature a public plaza and 182 parking spaces. In all, the development will spread across 1.14 acres of land currently occupied by a gas station and office building.
The site is only a few blocks from the Caltrain and BART stops at the Millbrae station, making it a prime location for transit-oriented development, said project architect Chek Tang.
The surrounding neighborhood was identified by Burlingame officials seeking smart growth opportunities in a recent rezoning decision which loosened development regulations in neighborhood near the city’s northern border and along El Camino Real.
Under the commission’s decision, the project joins others which advanced in the last month. A 298-unit development off Rollins Road north of Broadway at 30 Ingold Road recently received endorsement from the Burlingame Planning Commission. And the Burlingame City Council separately signaled intent to approve plans to build 60 residential units atop 148,000 square feet of office space in a seven-story tower on a neighboring site at 1766 El Camino Real.
As well, roughly one mile away at 1868 Ogden Drive, developer Stanley Lo has proposed to build 120 units in a six-story development which includes cultural art space. And across the street from that, the Peninsula Health Care District is proposing a wellness community, where plans call for senior housing plus a 100,000-square-foot Center for Community Health which will be a multi-purpose hub with many community-serving amenities.
Regarding the project at 1870 El Camino Real, commission Chair Audrey Tse expressed her appreciation for the development team and architect in designing what could be a key project in the further expansion of north Burlingame.
“There are so many things I think are really wonderful about this project,” she said.
