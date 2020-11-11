Editor,
Regarding the story, “North Burlingame apartment proposal supported” in the Nov. 2 edition of the Daily Journal, Burlingame planning commissioners may be lauding the plans for this new development, but I’m much more interested in what Burlingame’s prospective residence thinks. This story doesn’t appear to have anything on that. Has anyone gotten feedback from people likely to need housing in the area? As we move into this nation’s most significant housing crisis, are we insulating this community or preparing for the integrations on the horizon.
Arne Hurty
Burlingame
