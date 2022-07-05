A long-vacant lot adjacent to San Bruno’s Crestmoor Canyon is set to be developed into a new residential neighborhood, with the City Council this week granting unanimous approval for 29 single-family homes to be constructed beginning later this year.
The site in question encompasses 3.3 acres at the corner of Glenview Drive and San Bruno Avenue, and if all goes according to plan the new houses will be move-in ready by 2025.
“I am excited to welcome new neighbors into Crestmoor,” said Councilmember Tom Hamilton. “This is one of those projects where they really went the extra mile to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s.”
The homes will be mostly two stories, with those backing up to the canyon including a third basement level. Square footage will range from 1,700 to 2,600 square feet, and each house will have a two-car garage with a driveway allowing another two parking spots.
The City Council will need to grant a second round of approvals for the project to move forward, something expected to happen in coming weeks. The developer, listed as New Shidai Development, purchased the property in 2018 for $9.2 million, according to the county Assessor’s Office. The project’s been in the works since at least 2014.
In recent years, the plans have undergone several design changes at the request of neighboring residents. A home was removed to allow more open space, more guest parking was added and some homes planned to be three stories were reduced to two stories.
Councilmembers said they had also heard from residents concerned with disruptions from construction, noting the rebuilding of homes that had lasted several years following the 2010 pipeline explosion — which leveled more than 30 houses a block away.
“I don’t want to minimize their concerns,” said Councilmember Michael Salazar. “This is a project that has a lot of benefits both to that community and to the city as a whole.”
Several residents spoke in favor of the project during the council’s meeting June 28.
Additionally, per the city’s affordable housing ordinance, four homes will need to be sold at below-market rates, with deed restrictions for at least 45 years. Three of the homes would need to be affordable to families earning less than the county’s median income and one home would need to be affordable to a family earning less than 80% of the median income.
As part of the development agreement, New Shidai will also pay $400,000 to the city’s general fund, money which could go to planned improvement for the intersection of Glenview Drive and San Bruno Avenue. The intersection is currently a two-way stop, but a four-way stop and crosswalks from each corner are planned to be added. City staff noted adding traffic lights had been considered, but were determined to not be necessary.
Providing access to the subdivision, a relatively narrow 22-foot-wide street will be built connecting to Glenview Drive at three points. It will not allow curbside parking and sidewalks will be only on one side of the road, though guest parking areas totaling 19 spots would be included at three locations — bringing the total parking for the development to 135 spots.
Vice Mayor Linda Mason applauded the abundant parking, something she noted was becoming “more and more rare” in new projects. The city’s rules require two spots per residence.
The area is largely surrounded by single-family home neighborhoods. Across from Glenview Drive is a vacant Caltrans owned lot, and across from San Bruno Avenue is a Lunardi’s grocery store. Kitty-corner to the site is a gas station.
A service station was removed from the site in 2003. On the northernmost portion of the land is an abandoned church, which will be removed. In 2006, a 16-unit townhome proposal gained city approval for a portion of the site, but plans were abandoned amid the 2008 financial crisis.
Because of the proximity to the canyon’s wooded area, homes will be required to be outfitted with sprinkler systems and fire-resistant building materials. A 30-foot “defensible” area between the canyon and homes will also be included to reduce risks of a canyon fire spreading.
The neighborhood is set to include a common area with picnic tables, grills and benches. As with the roads through the subdivision, the areas would be privately owned and maintained by the homeowners’ association.
