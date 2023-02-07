Sofia Mangalam has been appointed as Foster City’s Community Development director, filling the position that has been vacant since Marlene Subhashini was promoted to assistant city manager in November 2022.
Mangalam returns in her new position to the city, where she worked as planning manager before taking on a role as planning director for the town of Los Altos Hills in 2021. In all, Ms. Mangalam has more than 16 years of experience in land use planning in both public and private sectors.
As the planning director for the town of Los Altos Hills, Mangalam managed the Planning, Building and Code Enforcement Division and undertook significant projects, including the housing element update, building code updates, climate action plan implementation, and other policy updates.
Mangalam holds a leadership certificate from the Leadership Academy of Alameda County, Master of Science in Urban Design from Edinburgh College of Art, and a Bachelor of Art in architecture from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in Delhi, India.
