Darian Harris was named CEO of Sutter’s Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame and San Mateo and will begin July 24.
Harris is new to Sutter Health and begins his position on July 24.
Harris most recently served as the chief executive for Providence St. Joseph Hospital and Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital in Northern California’s Humboldt County where he had accountability for all quality, safety, physician and caregiver engagement, patient experience, strategic and business development, as well as the overall fiscal performance of both facilities.
Harris holds a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in health services management from East Carolina University, where he was as an assistant clinical professor, focusing on health care operations management and patient flow.
Harris was recognized in 2022 by the North Bay Business Journal in their “Forty under 40” recognition series.
“I am thrilled to join the Mills-Peninsula team,” Harris said in a press release. “One of my immediate focus areas will be on further strengthening the connectivity between Sutter medical groups, physicians and community partners to create more seamless pathways of care for our patients so that every care experience is a good one.”
Hamila Kownacki was also named as CEO of Sutter’s California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.
