A San Mateo stepfather has pleaded no contest to felony child molestation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Juan Sarceno, 35, will face a maximum of three years in state prison, with a sentencing date scheduled for Aug. 5. Sarceno allegedly fondled his 11-year-old stepdaughter before being caught by the child’s mother. The daughter later revealed to her mother that on numerous occasions Sarceno had molested her. He remains in custody on $500,000 bail.
