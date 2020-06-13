Nestled in the woods around State Route 84, La Honda is arguably the most isolated community in all of San Mateo County. But it is also arguably the most tight-knit community. And according to several residents, it is this strong social fabric which has helped the mountain hamlet persevere during the isolation of the pandemic.
Eli Beckett, who was born and raised in La Honda, noted the effect the pandemic has had on the community.
“I felt a pretty big impact here because we generally live such free lives ... [However] we as La Hondans were able to get through it a bit better than most. We do have a lot of nature and forest around us that isn’t allowed to be closed down by San Mateo County because it is unincorporated.”
The forest which surrounds the community has proven to be particularly beneficial during this time for several reasons. While residents have been practicing social distancing when in close proximity to one another, the undeveloped land, and La Honda’s sparse population, have lessened concerns about germs and transmission of the virus compared to towns over the hill. The forest, additionally, offers opportunity for psychological relief during the shelter-in-place order.
“People who live in such condensed areas, they don’t have that immediate access to nature like we do here,” said Katherine Wright, a San Mateo native, who moved to La Honda four years ago. Unlike when she lived in San Mateo, Katherine no longer has to drive to enjoy the outdoors. In fact, she doesn’t have to go far beyond her porch before she’s in the wilderness.
The same convenience does not exist for residents, however, when it comes to things like groceries. While locals can access basic provisions in town, there are no large markets or grocery stores. To stock up for the week, residents are required to commute down the hill.
Nevertheless, Jana Davies, a newer resident who has lived in town for a year and a half, said there has been no lack of goodwill between neighbors.
“The community has really shown up. If someone leaves town to go to the grocery store they’ll let me know and ask if I need something, which is phenomenally helpful. And there are older people who live in town who are single and people text them and bring them food.”
Jana’s boyfriend, Patrick Bertetta, echoed these sentiments when he discussed their experience moving to La Honda. He explained that it wasn’t until they relocated here that they noticed how shoddy the community fabric was in their previous city.
“I didn’t realize the sense of community was something I was necessarily searching for but once I realized it existed it made me feel so good,” he said. “I didn’t make any new friends living in Mountain View for seven years. I made tons of friends in the first six months that we lived here.”
The place where newcomers typically become integrated into the community, and where many residents congregate, is one of the cornerstones of La Honda: Apple Jack’s Inn. But the temporary closure of this local watering hole has created a sizable void in the community.
“I think that’s definitely the hardest and biggest change — is not having the social scene where you know you were going to see a few locals there every night when you stop in there for a beer on your way home from work,” Beckett said.
Although residents are waiting eagerly until the time Apple Jack’s will be able to reopen, they have been socializing safely in small groups and finding solace in the trees. The peace and cohesiveness of the community goes a long way.
As Beckett puts it: “It’s kind of an oasis in the insanity we call Silicon Valley.”
