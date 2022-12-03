Immigrants and refugees from 18 nations were welcomed as new American citizens Friday in Redwood City, with U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, offering remarks in her last ceremony before retiring from Congress.
“I am thrilled to be able to be one of the first people to say to you, welcome fellow citizens of the United States of America,” Speier said at the ceremony.
The swearing-in ceremony for 40 new citizens occurred at the San Mateo County Regional Operations Center in front of federal and county officials, friends and families. The joyous occasion for new citizen Rogelio Hernandez was witnessed by his wife and young daughter, something he was proud they got to see. He came from Mexico City with nothing and met his wife in the United States. He started the long process toward naturalization years ago and finally achieved his dream. Hernandez came to America in 2001 looking for a better life and opportunities and now lives in Daly City. He is a painter and does bodywork for cars, working his way up in the profession after knowing relatively little about the industry.
“I’m so excited and happy that they gave us this opportunity to become a citizen,” Hernandez said.
The new citizens come from 18 nations, including Belarus, Brazil, Burma, Canada, China, El Salvador, India, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and Yemen.
Ayaimah Ramsammy received her citizenship in October in San Francisco but came to support those receiving their citizenship Friday, getting a chance to take a photo with Speier and her certificate.
She is originally from Guyana and got to vote for the first time in the November elections. She spent hours reading through the election ballot because she had never done it before.
“I will continue to vote and serve on a jury,” she said. “All the things I’ve always wanted to do.”
As part of the ceremony, new citizens took the oath of allegiance to the United States in front of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials. Applicants undergo a rigorous process of applications, gathering documents, interviews and English and civics tests, which can often take several years.
Speier said the ceremony was special to her and urged everyone to protect the U.S. Constitution and values, reminding them they were great Americans because they decided to become Americans. She noted her father immigrated from Germany, and her mother’s family came from Armenia.
“We all bring with us our stories, and our stories are what makes this country so strong because we have such different stories,” Speier said.
Dave Pine, vice president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, noted 1 in 3 residents in San Mateo County was born outside of the country, with people coming from all corners of the Earth. He welcomed the new citizens and urged everyone to contribute to their community.
“San Mateo County and the Bay Area really represent an ideal that so many people from so many diverse backgrounds can come together and create a thriving community,” Pine said.
Justin Mates, San Mateo County deputy county executive, said the event is one of the first in-person ceremonies in three years and thanked everyone for helping make the county a stronger place.
“While today is the process to become citizens of this country, you are all already important and contributing members to our communities who contribute so much,” Mates said.
