Nearly 30 stores at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo began fulfilling orders for curbside pickup Tuesday.
Macy’s, Nordstrom, West Elm, Old Navy, Belcampo Meat Co., UNIQLO, DSW and the LEGO Store are now open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., to name a few participating stores.
“We are thrilled to welcome the community back to Hillsdale in this critical step toward reopening and are working closely with our businesses to ensure a safe, incremental return to service,” Larry Ivich, general manager of Hillsdale Shopping Center, said in a press release.
Customers can place orders on the phone, drive to the store, park in the designated curbside pickup zone and then text the store to have their order brought to them.
The reopening of the shopping center is in accordance with new guidance issued by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow as part of Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to reopen the state. Morrow expanded the order to include retailers inside indoor shopping centers as well as those with direct curbside access on May 22.
All stores at the mall participating in curbside pickup have implemented increased sanitation measures and require the use of masks and health screenings. Preparations are underway for the next phase of openings at Hillsdale, for which hand sanitizer stations would be placed throughout the property and common areas would be reconfigured to facilitate social distancing, according to the release.
Located at 60 31st Ave., the 488,000 square-foot mall is home to 119 stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.