Marlene Subhashini, Foster City’s Community Development director, has been named the new assistant city manager.
Subhashini has been with the city since 2012. In her new role, she will oversee the departments of Public Works, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation.
“Marlene has demonstrated an exceptional ability to skillfully navigate complex issues and established herself as a key member of the leadership team,” City Manager Stefan Chatwin said in a city press release. “I’m confident she will thrive as assistant city manager and help build a brighter future in Foster City.”
Subhashini started as a consultant planner in Foster City in 2011, took on a permanent role as a planner in 2012 and ascended through the department to be named Community Development director in 2019. Prior to her time in Foster City, she worked for M-Group, working on a wide variety of planning projects for cities across the Bay Area. She holds a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from San Jose State University and a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bangalore, India.
