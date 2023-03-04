A 49-year-old man accused of shooting at a neighbor in July at the same Half Moon Bay mushroom farm where a deadly mass shooting happened in January pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, making threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Martin Medina, a manager at California Terra Gardens who lives in a mobile home on the property, allegedly had tensions with his 34-year-old neighbor. Medina is accused of yelling he would kill the man’s family and trying to open the door of the man’s home July 1. When the man tried to look through the glass, Medina allegedly shot through it, with the bullet going through to the adjoining trailer instead, the DA’s Office said.
Medina then ran away, and deputies later arrested him after finding him walking with his dog, the DA’s Office said.
No one was injured during the incident, and Medina remains in custody and his bail is set at $5 million. His next court date for pretrial conference is set for May 30 and Jury trial set for Aug. 11.
On Jan. 23, Zhao Chunli, 67, an employee and resident of California Terra Garden allegedly shot and killed seven farmworkers. The morning of the incident Chunli allegedly shot and killed four farmworkers at California Terra Garden. He then proceeded to a trucking firm on Cabrillo Highway where he allegedly shot and killed another three victims. The mass shooting is the largest shooting massacre to occur in Half Moon Bay.
