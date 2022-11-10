The Dickens Christmas Fair and Victorian Party is set to return to the Cow Palace this year after a two-year hiatus.
The event will take place every weekend starting Nov. 19 and ending on Dec. 18, including the Friday after Thanksgiving, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The fair includes an immersive experience into Victorian London, with costumed players performing near a variety of music shops, pubs, dance floors and more.
This year’s experience has expanded to include a pre-show area with an ice skating rink. Unlimited skate time and rental is $6 for children ages 3-8 and $12 for everyone else.
New this year will also be fresh-cut Christmas trees available for purchase.
Tickets for the fair can be purchased online at their website, ranging from $18 to $45.
