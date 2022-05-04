COVID-19 cases are on the rise in San Mateo County but health officials say they’re not concerned at the moment while encouraging the public to continue taking up vaccine opportunities.
“We have seen community transmission and test positivity increase in the testing reported to us and the level of COVID-19 hospitalizations is higher than early April but it still is relatively low and we’re not concerned about the level of hospitalizations,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Marc Meulman, director of Public Health, Policy and Planning, echoed Rogers by noting the spread of COVID-19 cases is at a similar rate to what was experienced during an uptick last summer but said moderate hospitalization numbers are a good sign.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard, the county is in the moderate tier for spread with about 34 cases occurring for every 100,000 residents over the last seven days. More than 4,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 30 days and hospitalizations have recently ticked up to 21 confirmed patients receiving care across the county and four in the intensive care unit.
Rogers stressed the importance of accessing vaccines and said officials are still focused on bridging the gaps among some of the county’s most underserved including Black, Pacific Islander and Latino residents. Less than 80% of residents in each of those groups have received at least a single vaccine dose compared to the roughly 90% of the county’s overall population.
Rogers said staff is also still working on understanding where the county stands with connecting seniors with booster shots. Her current assessment is that the county is on par with the state which has seen a lower uptake in boosters lately.
“At the community level, we remain focused on overcoming the gaps in primary vaccination series reach,” Rogers said, who also spoke to the importance of testing, wearing face coverings and properly ventilating rooms.
Meulman also announced that a “Test to Treat” site will open at the College of San Mateo on Wednesday. Test to Treat is a federal program that allows people to get COVID tested and prescribed medication if they test positive and are eligible for treatment. The prescriptions can also be filled at the same site. Three other Test to Treat sites exist at CVS stores in Burlingame, San Bruno and Foster City.
Visit the County Health website at smchealth.org/coronavirus for more information on vaccine clinics and testing opportunities and COVID-19 health data and https://covid-19-test-to-treat-locator-dhhs.hub.arcgis.com/ for a map of Test to Treat sites.
